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Energy Tensions Surge: Iran’s Attack Unleashes Global Crisis

Energy markets rattled as Iran attacks Qatar's LNG complex, sparking fears of prolonged supply disruption. European gas prices surge and oil prices escalate amidst growing geopolitical tensions. The conflict's ramification on global energy supply raises inflation concerns, with countries urgently seeking market stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:19 IST
Energy Tensions Surge: Iran’s Attack Unleashes Global Crisis
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Energy prices soared on Thursday following Iran's assault on the world's largest LNG complex in Qatar, causing significant damage potentially taking five years to repair. QatarEnergy's CEO indicated possible force majeure on contracts with several nations.

Destroyed LNG trains may reduce Qatar's gas exports by around 17% for years, igniting a 35% rise in European gas prices and spiking oil prices temporarily by 10%. This crisis marks a troubling escalation in Middle Eastern conflicts.

Global markets face heightened stagflation fears, with eurozone inflation anticipated to rise. International leaders are calling for an immediate halt to such attacks to stabilize the energy sector. Meanwhile, Iran threatens to retaliate strongly if provoked again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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