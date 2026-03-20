Ukraine Bolsters Defense with International Drone Production Collaborations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced collaborations on drone production with several European nations, including Germany, Britain, and the Netherlands. Additionally, similar agreements have been established with Norway, Romania, Sweden, and France, signaling a significant expansion in Ukraine's defense manufacturing capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:31 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed that Ukraine is actively engaging in international collaborations to produce drones, partnering with countries such as Germany, Britain, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
In a statement conveyed through a WhatsApp chat with reporters, Zelenskiy detailed the expansion of Ukraine's defense capabilities through these joint ventures.
Furthermore, Zelenskiy announced agreements with Norway, Romania, Sweden, and France, marking a broadening of Ukraine's defense manufacturing sector in response to regional challenges.
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