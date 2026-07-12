China's Bold Leap: Sea-Based Rocket Recovery and SpaceX's AI Earthly Focus

China tested a sea-based rocket booster recovery, aiming to rival U.S. reusable technology, while SpaceX focuses on AI infrastructure on Earth. The Long March 10B rocket's test was successful, recovering its booster from a sea platform. Meanwhile, data centers, benefiting from the AI boom, shape SpaceX's terrestrial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs China Successfully Tests Seabased Rocket Booster Recovery System China On Friday Successfully Tested An Experimental Rocket Retrieval System Using A Net Attached To A Sea Platform | Updated: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST
China's Bold Leap: Sea-Based Rocket Recovery and SpaceX's AI Earthly Focus

China has made significant strides in space technology with the successful testing of a sea-based rocket booster recovery system. The state media reported that the system aims to challenge the U.S.'s dominance in reusable rocket technology.

The Long March 10B rocket was launched from the Hainan commercial space launch site and marked a milestone when its booster returned vertically for recovery on an offshore platform just six minutes after separation. This marks an ambitious step towards enhancing China's space capabilities.

Meanwhile, despite Elon Musk's vision of AI powered from space, SpaceX's near-term focus remains Earthbound. Wall Street analysts note that the development of AI infrastructure such as data centers will be the major growth area, as businesses rapidly integrate this technology into various fields.

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