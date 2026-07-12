Tensions Surge as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Strikes

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran has escalated with Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. strikes. This development has caused a spike in energy prices amid fears of global economic slowdown. The political consequences are significant, especially with U.S. elections approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Military Launched Fresh Strikes On Iran After It Struck A Container Ship On Sunday | Updated: 12-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 10:31 IST
Tensions Surge as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Strikes
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In a significant escalation of tensions, the U.S. military launched new strikes on Iran following Tehran's decision to close the critical Strait of Hormuz. This closure comes after Iran struck a U.S.-aligned container ship, leading President Trump to call off a previous ceasefire agreement.

Iran, in response, has launched a series of attacks on U.S. military sites across the Gulf, emphasizing retaliation for any perceived affronts. Iranian media reported numerous explosions in key Gulf locales, including Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, as the conflict intensifies.

The reverberations of this conflict are being felt globally, as Iran's effective blockade of the strait is impacting energy prices and stoking fears of a broader economic downturn. Political stakes are high, particularly for President Trump as he faces mounting pressure ahead of the congressional elections.

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