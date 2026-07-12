Ram Mandir's New Immersive Gallery Set to Showcase Lord Ram's Epic Journeys

Ram Mandir Committee chair, Nripendra Misra, announces a new gallery depicting Lord Ram's river journeys, using cutting-edge technology. The construction progresses with a target completion by mid-August. Digital payments are promoted amid donation management discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 10:38 IST
Ram Mandir's New Immersive Gallery Set to Showcase Lord Ram's Epic Journeys
Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development for Ram Mandir, Nripendra Misra, chairman of the temple's Construction Committee, announced plans to introduce a unique gallery that will detail Lord Ram's journeys along India's rivers, harnessing immersive technology to enhance the experience. This was discussed during meetings at both the temple complex and museum.

The construction committee meeting, as reported by Misra, primarily focused on urging contractors L&T and TCE to expedite certification processes pertinent to the two-year defect liability period. The expectation is to finalize construction by August 15, barring a few prolonged projects, including a four-kilometre boundary wall and an auditorium set for completion by year's end.

In response to questions about Ram Mandir donation allegations, Misra emphasized a shift towards digital payments for transparency and efficiency. While unaware of specifics regarding new Temple Trust appointments, Misra underlined that management was the purview of the Trust, with recent developments expected to streamline temple operations.

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