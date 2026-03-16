CIC Orders BPCL to Disclose LPG Black Marketing Probe
The Central Information Commission has ordered Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to reveal the action taken in response to a complaint about the alleged black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders. Despite BPCL's refusal citing commercial sensitivity, the CIC emphasized accountability and transparency in handling the issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Information Commission has mandated Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to disclose details of the actions taken concerning a complaint on alleged black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders in Mohali.
The decision came after BPCL initially denied sharing the report, attributing the refusal to 'commercially sensitive information.'
Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh Sethi criticized BPCL's response as inadequate and ordered a revised reply detailing the measures undertaken, to ensure accountability and transparency in the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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