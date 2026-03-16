CIC Orders BPCL to Disclose LPG Black Marketing Probe

The Central Information Commission has mandated Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to disclose details of the actions taken concerning a complaint on alleged black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders in Mohali.

The decision came after BPCL initially denied sharing the report, attributing the refusal to 'commercially sensitive information.'

Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh Sethi criticized BPCL's response as inadequate and ordered a revised reply detailing the measures undertaken, to ensure accountability and transparency in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)