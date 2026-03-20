Karnataka's Bold Move: Ban on Street Vendors to Clear Bengaluru Footpaths

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, declared on Friday a major policy shift aimed at managing Bengaluru's street vendors in an effort to unclog main thoroughfares. Speaking post meetings at the Vidhana Soudha, he confirmed plans for dedicated vending spots, ensuring footpaths remain clear for pedestrian use.

The meetings included representatives from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), key city officials, and legislators, where unanimous agreement was reached on the need to demarcate specific areas for street vendors. This initiative comes amidst citywide encroachments that have hampered pedestrian movement.

Furthermore, a crackdown on unauthorized flex banners was announced, with fines ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. Designated advertisement zones will be enforced, and prolonged vehicle parking on streets will result in towing. Park operating hours within council limits will also be reviewed in consultation with local MLAs.