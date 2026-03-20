Kamal Haasan Discusses Strategic Seat-Sharing in Crucial Tamil Nadu Elections

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan continues discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over strategic seat-sharing. Haasan has stated that while the allocation for allies may be minimal, maintaining an alliance with the DMK remains crucial for national interests.

Addressing the media, Haasan remarked, "I am here for this very purpose, and discussions are ongoing. I'll provide updates in due course." He reaffirmed his stance from Madurai, stressing the importance of the DMK-led alliance and its necessity for the country's well-being, rather than focusing on the number of seats his party is granted.

Haasan attended a consultative meeting in Chennai's Anna Nagar as preparations intensify for the polls slated for April 23, with vote counting on May 4. Tamil Nadu's electoral battlefield shapes up as a contest between DMK and the NDA, led by AIADMK and including BJP and PMK, with Vijay's entry adding a potential twist.

(With inputs from agencies.)