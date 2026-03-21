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Aditya Dhar Unveils 'Dhurandhar': A New Era in Filmmaking

Acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been lauded by Rakesh Roshan for his transformative 'Dhurandhar' series, particularly its sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Released recently, the film has already achieved significant box office success. Set in the historical tumult of Karachi, it features covert intelligence operations threaded with geopolitical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:55 IST
Aditya Dhar Unveils 'Dhurandhar': A New Era in Filmmaking
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In a sweeping commendation, Rakesh Roshan praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar for revolutionizing the cinematic landscape with his 'Dhurandhar' film series.

The sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, grossed over Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

Set amidst geopolitical events, it details intelligence operations against the grim backdrop of Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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