Aditya Dhar Unveils 'Dhurandhar': A New Era in Filmmaking

In a sweeping commendation, Rakesh Roshan praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar for revolutionizing the cinematic landscape with his 'Dhurandhar' film series.

The sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, grossed over Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

Set amidst geopolitical events, it details intelligence operations against the grim backdrop of Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)