Russia's Crackdown on Pro-Telegram Protests: A Symbol of Growing Discontent
In Russia, officials are using various excuses to block protests against internet censorship and the banning of Telegram. The moves have sparked discontent among different political groups, adding to frustrations over censorship. Despite a crackdown on dissent, activists continue to challenge government restrictions through legal avenues and small demonstrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:55 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Officials in Russia are employing various justifications to prevent rallies against internet censorship and the ban on the popular messaging app Telegram.
This crackdown has ignited widespread discontent among diverse political factions, contributing to growing frustrations in the nation. Despite the intensified repression, activists are persisting in their efforts to oppose government measures.
Through legal challenges and smaller, authorized gatherings, they are consistently pushing back against the restrictions that encompass a broader narrative of control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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