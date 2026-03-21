Russia's Crackdown on Pro-Telegram Protests: A Symbol of Growing Discontent

Officials in Russia are employing various justifications to prevent rallies against internet censorship and the ban on the popular messaging app Telegram.

This crackdown has ignited widespread discontent among diverse political factions, contributing to growing frustrations in the nation. Despite the intensified repression, activists are persisting in their efforts to oppose government measures.

Through legal challenges and smaller, authorized gatherings, they are consistently pushing back against the restrictions that encompass a broader narrative of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)