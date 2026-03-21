Drone Strike Tragedy: Officer Fatality Near Iraqi Intelligence HQ
An officer was tragically killed following a drone strike by outlaw groups near the Iraqi intelligence headquarters in Baghdad, as confirmed by the National Intelligence Service in a statement issued on Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:06 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
An officer lost his life after a drone, attributed to outlaw groups, struck near the headquarters of Iraqi intelligence in Baghdad. The National Intelligence Service confirmed the incident in a public statement.
The tragic event underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by Iraq, particularly from unauthorized armed factions.
This attack once again highlights the vulnerability of key government installations to modern warfare tactics, raising urgent questions about national security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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