Escalating Tensions: U.S., Iran and the Gulf Energy Standoff

Amid mounting tensions, President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Trump's warning comes as the conflict enters its fourth week, impacting energy markets and raising inflation concerns globally.

Iran has countered with threats targeting U.S. infrastructure, particularly energy facilities across the Gulf. This standoff has sent oil prices soaring, echoing crises of the past, and possibly dragging more nations into the conflict as global markets reel from the volatility.

The strategic strait, crucial for its oil and gas passages, remains a flashpoint. As military maneuvers increase, the mix of military responses, economic pressures, and political stakes heightens the uncertainty, risking a broader regional clash and a protracted energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)