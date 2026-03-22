Gulf Tensions Surge as Trump Threatens Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised tensions with Iran, threatening to strike the nation's power plants if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz fully. Air raid sirens sounded across Israel, warning of missiles from Iran after attacks in southern Israeli towns.

In retaliation for attacks on Israeli soil, the Israeli military launched strikes on Tehran. The potential widening conflict is stifling global trade and economics, with implications for the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil and gas supplies.

The conflict has already caused oil prices to jump to their highest levels in nearly four years. Analysts foresee a potential market collapse led by Trump's ultimatum, contributing to elevated global uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)