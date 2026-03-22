Mark Rutte Acknowledges Global Push for the Strait of Hormuz
Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary-general, highlighted President Trump's frustration over allies' involvement in the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Rutte emphasized the importance of the U.S. military actions in Iran to counter the existential threat posed by its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Over 20 countries are unifying under Trump's vision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:32 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary-general, addressed international concerns on Sunday, acknowledging former President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with other nations over their slow involvement in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
In an interview with Fox News, Rutte revealed that the effort to maintain the Strait's functionality is gaining momentum, with over 20 countries aligning with Trump's strategic vision.
Rutte underscored the need for U.S. military intervention in Iran, citing the existential threat posed by its nuclear and ballistic missile initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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