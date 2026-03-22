Left Menu

Mark Rutte Acknowledges Global Push for the Strait of Hormuz

Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary-general, highlighted President Trump's frustration over allies' involvement in the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Rutte emphasized the importance of the U.S. military actions in Iran to counter the existential threat posed by its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Over 20 countries are unifying under Trump's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:32 IST
Mark Rutte Acknowledges Global Push for the Strait of Hormuz
Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary-general, addressed international concerns on Sunday, acknowledging former President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with other nations over their slow involvement in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Fox News, Rutte revealed that the effort to maintain the Strait's functionality is gaining momentum, with over 20 countries aligning with Trump's strategic vision.

Rutte underscored the need for U.S. military intervention in Iran, citing the existential threat posed by its nuclear and ballistic missile initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026