Mark Rutte Acknowledges Global Push for the Strait of Hormuz

Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary-general, addressed international concerns on Sunday, acknowledging former President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with other nations over their slow involvement in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Fox News, Rutte revealed that the effort to maintain the Strait's functionality is gaining momentum, with over 20 countries aligning with Trump's strategic vision.

Rutte underscored the need for U.S. military intervention in Iran, citing the existential threat posed by its nuclear and ballistic missile initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)