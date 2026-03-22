Energy Markets in Turmoil: The Global Impact of Perturbed Geopolitics

Energy leaders converge in Houston amid growing global market unrest spurred by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. As oil prices reach unprecedented heights due to infrastructure damages and shipping disruptions, industry experts foresee a lasting impact on the global energy economy.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, impacting 20% of the world's oil trade, along with regional air strikes, signifies a challenging recovery. Delegates at CERAWeek will explore critical geopolitical issues, focusing on energy diversification and the potential resurgence of Venezuela's oil sector.

Key figures, including U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, are set to discuss the implications of these upheavals, with emphasis on strategic diversification, renewable energy growth, and enhancing domestic production to mitigate the crisis's far-reaching effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)