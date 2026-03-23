Legal Battle Over Vision: Eye Drug Dispute
EyePoint has taken legal action against its competitor, Ocular Therapeutix, for allegedly disseminating false information regarding EyePoint and its primary experimental eye drug. The lawsuit has been lodged in Middlesex County Superior Court in Massachusetts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 02:27 IST
In recent health news, a legal clash has erupted in the pharmaceutical arena involving two eye care giants, EyePoint and Ocular Therapeutix.
EyePoint has initiated a lawsuit in Middlesex County Superior Court, Massachusetts, against Ocular Therapeutix, accusing them of spreading deceptive claims about EyePoint and its innovative eye medication.
The lawsuit marks a significant development in the ongoing rivalry between these two companies, highlighting the competitive and often contentious nature of the pharmaceutical industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)