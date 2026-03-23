Legal Battle Over Vision: Eye Drug Dispute

In recent health news, a legal clash has erupted in the pharmaceutical arena involving two eye care giants, EyePoint and Ocular Therapeutix.

EyePoint has initiated a lawsuit in Middlesex County Superior Court, Massachusetts, against Ocular Therapeutix, accusing them of spreading deceptive claims about EyePoint and its innovative eye medication.

The lawsuit marks a significant development in the ongoing rivalry between these two companies, highlighting the competitive and often contentious nature of the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)