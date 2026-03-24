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Celebrating India's Financial Innovators at Protean Digital Disruptors 2026

Protean Digital Disruptors 2026, hosted by ETBrandEquity.com and Protean eGov Technologies, honors transformative leaders in India's financial ecosystem. The event recognizes innovators in banking, fintech, and insurance who are pioneering technology-driven systems. Awardees exemplify the advancement of digital public infrastructure, embedded finance, and regulatory innovation, shaping India's digital future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Protean Digital Disruptors 2026 event, conducted by ETBrandEquity.com alongside Protean eGov Technologies, has successfully acknowledged leaders instigating large-scale changes across the financial landscape in India. The ceremony highlighted trailblazers in banking, fintech, and insurance for establishing scalable, resilient, technology-oriented systems.

The event spotlighted individuals who are redefining service design and delivery within the financial sector. The selection process, guided by prominent industry figures, evaluated nominees on their innovations' impact, scalability, and contributions towards strengthening India's digital architecture.

Protean Digital Disruptors serves as an inspiration for upcoming leaders to build strong institutions and foster purposeful innovation. Protean eGov Technologies is forging ahead as an AI-first entity, merging digital public infrastructure with AI to cultivate an intelligent, adaptive, and robust financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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