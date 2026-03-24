Unlocking Minds: Dnyaan Prasad Global University's Groundbreaking Psychology Programmes
Dnyaan Prasad Global University in Pune offers innovative Psychology programmes that combine academic theory with practical experiences. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, these programmes prepare students for careers in mental health and behavioural sciences, focusing on interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, and real-world applicability.
- Country:
- India
Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU) in Pune is charting new territories in psychology education with programmes that blend theory and practical experiences. Driven by a growing demand for mental health professionals, these courses prepare students for diverse roles in behavioural sciences.
At DPGU, students are introduced to an evidence-based learning approach, supported by a contemporary academic framework aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. The university's robust curriculum includes modules in psychological assessment, therapeutic interventions, and critical thinking, alongside real-world internships that enhance professional readiness.
Prospective students can benefit from DPGU's strategic collaborations with healthcare institutions and NGOs, which offer valuable field exposure. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, the Psychology programmes aim to develop the next generation of leaders equipped to tackle complexities in mental health and behavioural sciences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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