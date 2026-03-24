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The Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Fertility and Embryo Growth

A study reveals that consuming ultra-processed foods may affect men's fertility and early embryo development. While men risk subfertility, women face smaller embryonic growth. This research, part of the Generation R Study, underscores the importance of reducing UPFs in diets for better reproductive outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:57 IST
The Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Fertility and Embryo Growth
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A groundbreaking study has shed light on the potential adverse effects of consuming ultra-processed foods (UPFs) on fertility and early embryonic development. Conducted by Dr. Romy Gaillard and her team at Erasmus University Medical Center, the research highlights concerns regarding UPFs, which are prevalent in modern diets but scarcely studied concerning reproductive health.

The study observed both male and female participants to assess UPFs' impact on conception and embryonic growth. Data collected revealed that while UPFs had a notable effect on men's fertility, they also influenced women's embryonic development, albeit to a lesser extent. The Generation R Study monitored participants before conception and into their children's early life stages.

Dr. Gaillard emphasized the importance of a diet low in UPFs for better pregnancy chances and healthy embryo development. The research suggests that dietary adjustments could enhance reproductive success among couples aiming to conceive, highlighting a crucial public health consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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