Reeves' Strategic Approach to UK's Energy Cost Crisis

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves assured on Tuesday that governmental aid to mitigate household energy expenses won't hinder fiscal recovery plans despite a Middle Eastern conflict.

Addressing lawmakers, Reeves criticized the previous Conservative administration for increased borrowing and inflation, suggesting a precise strategy as July's energy bills soar.

Emphasizing contingency planning, she announced meetings with supermarket and bank representatives to assist consumers, exploring tariff reductions to check grocery price inflation without harming local producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)