Undeclared Emergency in Bengal: Trinamool's Claims of EC Overreach

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has accused the Indian government of imposing an 'undeclared Emergency' in West Bengal as Assembly elections approach. He criticized the Election Commission's actions and suggested they resemble an indirect attempt to take control of the state.

O'Brien also alleged misuse of Central agencies, including the controversial transfer of senior police officials without consulting the state government. These actions, he claimed, undermine the state's administrative autonomy. He also expressed concerns about the integrity of the voter lists and the extensive deployment of Central Armed Police Forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leaders such as Omar Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal have drawn criticism for their roles in these developments. O'Brien's allegations come amid the backdrop of upcoming elections in West Bengal and Assam, prompting discussions on the adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)