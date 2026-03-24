Efficient Traffic Management Ensures Smooth Navratri Festivities in Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police have successfully managed vehicular movement around the Jhandewalan Mandir during the Chaitra Navratri festival. Through traffic diversions, parking regulations, and continuous monitoring, they minimized commuter inconvenience while accommodating the surge of devotees visiting the temple.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Traffic Police have effectively managed traffic flow in the Jhandewalan Mandir area during the Chaitra Navratri festival, an official reported on Tuesday. The temple, a key religious site, sees a significant rise in visitors each year during Navratri.
This year, the temple experienced a notable increase in footfall, particularly during weekends and peak hours. In response, the traffic police deployed personnel in advance, implemented strategic route diversions, enforced strict parking regulations, and maintained continuous on-ground monitoring.
Key congestion locations, including Kalka Das Chowk and the Rani Jhansi Road roundabout, were subject to heavy vehicle diversions to alleviate traffic in adjacent areas. Devotees are encouraged to use marked pedestrian pathways to uphold safety and traffic discipline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- Traffic
- Navratri
- Jhandewalan
- Police
- Temple
- Festival
- Devotees
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