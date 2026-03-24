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Modi Assembles Empowered Groups to Tackle West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of seven empowered groups to handle long-term impacts of the West Asia conflict. Emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy, he urged states to work with the Centre. India seeks to secure essential supplies and de-escalate tensions in collaboration with global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:51 IST
Modi Assembles Empowered Groups to Tackle West Asia Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of seven empowered groups to tackle the prolonged aftermath of the ongoing West Asia war. Addressing the changing circumstances, he called for a collaborative 'Team India' approach to effectively manage this crisis.

Modi highlighted the significant 'side effects of the war', referring to challenges related to fuel, fertilizers, gas, supply chains, and inflation. He reassured citizens that similar to the response during the COVID-19 pandemic, these groups will address emerging issues and form strategies to mitigate the situation.

Reiterating the importance of diplomacy, Modi stated that India remains in constant contact with key nations, emphasizing de-escalation. He warned against black marketing and stressed the importance of securing essential goods. Amid a global energy crisis, Modi affirmed efforts are ongoing to procure resources and prepare for the coming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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