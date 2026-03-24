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Historic and Inclusive: Delhi's Landmark 'Green Budget' Unveiled

Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauded the landmark budget presented by the Delhi government, emphasizing its historical significance and commitment to sustainable development. The 2026-27 budget, totaling Rs. 103,000 crores, aims to bolster infrastructure, social welfare, and environmental initiatives, showcasing Delhi's financial growth and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:23 IST
Historic and Inclusive: Delhi's Landmark 'Green Budget' Unveiled
Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant announcement this week, Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised the newly unveiled Delhi budget, calling it historic for its vast scope and foresight. Describing the budget as "historic," Sirsa extolled Rekha Gupta's previous contributions, affirming that the financial plan would steadily advance the city's economic landscape.

The budget, amounting to Rs. 103,000 crores, has been designed to foster infrastructure growth and sustainability. A notable Rs. 30,799 crores has been earmarked for capital projects, underscoring a 30 percent focus on infrastructure enhancement. Remarkably, the majority of this financial backing is sourced from the city's own revenue streams, including GST and VAT, signaling a strong move toward fiscal self-sufficiency.

Touted as the 'Green Budget,' Sirsa underscored the government's commitment to executing projects across waste management, road improvements, and metro extensions with eco-friendly principles. Additionally, the budget incorporates comprehensive social welfare programs, from real-time ICU bed tracking in hospitals to the empowerment of women through initiatives like the licensing of e-autos and the distribution of sanitary pads. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh emphasized the budget's inclusive nature, aiming to meet the needs of all three crore Delhi residents, expanding employment, healthcare, and support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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