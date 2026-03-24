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Danish Investors Push Nordea Towards Arctic Environmental Accountability

Three Danish institutional investors are backing a shareholder resolution urging Nordea Bank to halt funding for Arctic oil and gas expansion due to environmental concerns. Pension funds Akademiker, Sampension, and Velliv have declared their support, targeting Norwegian companies Equinor, Aker BP, and Var Energi involved in Arctic exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST
Danish Investors Push Nordea Towards Arctic Environmental Accountability

Three Danish institutional investors have expressed support for a shareholder resolution seeking to compel Nordea, the Nordic region's largest bank, to cease financing companies expanding Arctic oil and gas production due to environmental concerns.

Pension funds Akademiker, Sampension, and Velliv announced their voting intentions ahead of Nordea's annual general meeting, highlighting the initiative targeting Norway's energy giants Equinor, Aker BP, and Var Energi.

The investors call for Nordea to align with other Nordic banks in suspending loans for Arctic expansions, stressing the ecological risks and strategic importance of addressing European energy security without further exploiting vulnerable Arctic ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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