Tragic Bee Attack Claims Farmer's Life in Elaau
A 60-year-old farmer, Saheb Singh, from Nagla Soti village, died after a bee attack in Elaau. While working in a chilli field, Singh and other villagers were attacked by a bee swarm. Despite efforts to flee, Singh succumbed to his injuries. Other injured villagers are receiving medical treatment.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Elaau, a 60-year-old farmer lost his life following a bee attack. The deceased, identified as Saheb Singh, was working in his chilli field alongside other villagers when the unexpected incident occurred.
Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh reported that a swarm of bees attacked Saheb Singh and the others in his Nagla Soti village on Monday evening. Despite attempts to escape, the bees relentlessly pursued and stung the villagers.
Saheb Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, where he was pronounced dead, according to police sources. His body has been sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, other injured villagers are undergoing treatment at various private facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)