Crackdown on Encroachment: High Court Demands Action and Report

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, urging immediate action against the illegal encroachments surrounding the District and Sessions Court at the old High Court campus in Kaisarbagh.

This decision came after a petition filed by Advocates Anuradha Singh, Devanshi Srivastava, and her mother Arunima Srivastava, who challenged an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The petitioners claimed that the FIR was falsely registered against them following altercations over illegal chambers set up by other advocates.

The court was informed of approximately 72 encroachments, consisting of lawyers' chambers and various shops. The municipal corporation was instructed to issue notices and remove unauthorized structures with police assistance, reporting the actions by April 7.