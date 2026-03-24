Political Farewells and Unresolved Rivalries

In a charged legislative session, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde traded verbal jabs amid farewells to several council members, including Thackeray. Both leaders, erstwhile allies now at odds post a significant party rift in 2022, avoided direct mentions of each other even as they exchanged veiled criticisms.

Shinde, presiding over the farewell motion, subtly contrasted Thackeray's inheriting his leadership role with Neelam Gorhe's hard-earned rise within the party. The differences between Thackeray, son of Sena's founder Bal Thackeray, and Shinde, who rose to become chief minister after parting ways with Thackeray, surfaced poignantly during the session.

Thackeray cryptically addressed issues involving the controversial figure Ashok Kharat, linking recent events to past incidents involving Shinde. The exchange serves as a reminder of the enduring complexities and personal animosities within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)