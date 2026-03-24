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Daylight Destruction: Russian Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian Cities

A Russian daytime drone attack on western Ukraine resulted in at least three deaths and 30 injuries, significantly impacting the historic city of Lviv. This sudden daylight assault follows an overnight barrage across Ukraine, leaving additional casualties and escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:27 IST
Daylight Destruction: Russian Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rare daylight drone attack by Russia on Tuesday resulted in the loss of at least three lives and injured 30 others in western Ukraine, igniting a building in the historical center of Lviv. This represents a marked shift from Russia's typical nighttime aerial offensives throughout their extended conflict.

Official reports show significant destruction in Lviv, with a drone crashing into a historic building near St. Andrew's Church, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Meanwhile, other Ukrainian regions such as Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia also suffered casualties and structural damage.

The overnight strikes continued the devastating trend, bringing further casualties and affecting utilities in neighboring Moldova. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed calls for international support, emphasizing the urgent need for air defense supplies amid ongoing regional unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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