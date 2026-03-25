Iran's New Strait of Hormuz Transit Policy
Iran has informed the International Maritime Organization that non-hostile vessels can transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities. This update follows a letter reported by the Financial Times. Reuters has not yet verified this information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:37 IST
In a recent development, Iran announced that the passage of 'non-hostile vessels' through the Strait of Hormuz is permissible, provided they coordinate with Iranian authorities. This notification was reported by the Financial Times.
The update was shared with the International Maritime Organization member states, highlighting Iran's conditions for maritime transit.
Reuters, however, has stated that it has been unable to independently verify the Financial Times' report as of now.
(With inputs from agencies.)