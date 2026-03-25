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Kazakhstan's Bold Ban on Russian Animal Feed Wheat

Kazakhstan has imposed a ban on the import of animal feed wheat from Russia following a cattle disease outbreak in Russian regions bordering Kazakhstan. The decision, effective from March 21, aims to safeguard veterinary health and includes a prohibition on other grains used in animal feed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:45 IST
Kazakhstan's Bold Ban on Russian Animal Feed Wheat
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  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has officially banned the import of animal feed wheat from neighboring Russia after a concerning cattle disease outbreak prompted mass livestock culls in regions adjacent to Kazakhstan.

The State Inspection Committee released a document citing this ban, effective March 21, as necessary for ensuring veterinary safety amid the deteriorating epizootic situation.

The measure is extensive, additionally prohibiting the import of other grains used in animal feed, aiming to prevent further health risks within Kazakhstan's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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