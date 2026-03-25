Kazakhstan's Bold Ban on Russian Animal Feed Wheat

Kazakhstan has officially banned the import of animal feed wheat from neighboring Russia after a concerning cattle disease outbreak prompted mass livestock culls in regions adjacent to Kazakhstan.

The State Inspection Committee released a document citing this ban, effective March 21, as necessary for ensuring veterinary safety amid the deteriorating epizootic situation.

The measure is extensive, additionally prohibiting the import of other grains used in animal feed, aiming to prevent further health risks within Kazakhstan's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)