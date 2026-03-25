Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized: Stable After Health Scare in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to respiratory issues, authorities announced on Wednesday. Hospital Chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop confirmed her admission took place around 10:22 PM and assured that her condition remains stable.

Doctors are currently investigating the possibility of a stomach or urinary tract infection and closely monitoring Gandhi while administering antibiotics. Dr. Swaroop explained that her bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated by cold weather and pollution, prompting the precautionary hospital admission for further observation and medical management.

This isn't her first hospital visit; last June, Gandhi was admitted for stomach-related issues and kept under observation in the gastro department. Earlier, she was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for a routine health check-up due to minor health concerns, as per Naresh Chauhan, a key advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.