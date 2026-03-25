Triparty Repo Platform AMC Repo Clearing Sees Record Surge in Trading Volumes

AMC Repo Clearing, a triparty repo platform, has observed a notable increase in its daily trading volumes throughout FY26, with the expectation of doubling these figures by 2026-27, according to company officials.

The average daily trading volume soared from Rs 2,000 crore in FY25 to up to Rs 7,000 crore daily in FY26, primarily utilized by primary dealers and corporate treasuries to secure funds against their corporate bond investments. Managing Director Kashinath Katakdhond attributes this growth to expanding participation, with the forecasted daily volume reaching Rs 10,000-15,000 crore in the upcoming fiscal year.

The surge is driven by new market participants, liquidity conditions, and a consistent spread between CCIL TREPS and ARCL markets. Future growth is expected as regulatory developments widen bank involvement, potentially benefiting the platform once it receives Qualified Central Counterparty status.

(With inputs from agencies.)