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Gautam Gambhir Battles Deepfakes in Landmark Case

In a pivotal move, Gautam Gambhir has taken legal action in the Delhi High Court against unauthorized use of his identity through deepfakes and counterfeit merchandise. The court acknowledges the removal of certain infringements, but persistent uploads prompt Gambhir to seek a dynamic injunction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:47 IST
Gautam Gambhir Battles Deepfakes in Landmark Case
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant legal development, former cricket star and ex-MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging unauthorized use of his identity through AI-generated deepfakes and counterfeit merchandise sales on various platforms.

The court, presided over by Justice Jyoti Singh, acknowledged the removal of certain infringing links but noted fresh instances emerging online. Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing Gambhir, emphasized the ongoing nature of these infringements and called for a dynamic injunction to prevent further unauthorized uploads.

The defendants include social media platforms and e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart. The suit not only invokes the provisions of the Copyright and Trade Marks Acts but also draws on precedents from similar high-profile cases involving famous personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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