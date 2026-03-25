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Delhi HC Questions Plea for FIR Against Judge Amid Allegations of Forgery

The Delhi High Court challenged a plea to register an FIR against a judge for order forgery, emphasizing the necessity for Chief Justice's approval. The case raised concerns over social media guidelines as a litigant shared court videos online, with the court advising adherence to proper procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:14 IST
Delhi HC Questions Plea for FIR Against Judge Amid Allegations of Forgery
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court scrutinized a litigant's plea seeking permission to file a First Information Report (FIR) against a judicial officer, following allegations of forgery in a judicial order.

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that, according to Supreme Court rules, an FIR against a sitting judge requires approval from the Chief Justice on the administrative side, not through a writ petition.

This argument raised ethical issues as the litigant shared a video of the hearing on YouTube, prompting the court to caution against broadcasting court proceedings on social media.

State and Delhi Police Counsel, Sanjeev Bhandari, opposed the plea, accusing the litigant of concealing crucial facts and contravening the rules by posting court videos online.

The court has requested relevant authorities to file necessary records and will revisit the matter next week.

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