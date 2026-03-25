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Europe's Rate Resolve: Navigating Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

The European Central Bank is expected to maintain current interest rates, though a third of economists forecast a potential hike due to war-related energy shocks. Inflation expectations have risen, diverging from market predictions of multiple hikes. ECB policymakers remain cautious amid inflationary pressure reminiscent of the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:30 IST
Europe's Rate Resolve: Navigating Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil
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The European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to hold interest rates steady in 2026, according to a recent Reuters poll of economists. Despite this, over a third of respondents foresee at least one rate hike within the year due to an energy shock stemming from ongoing global conflicts that has spurred inflation forecasts upward.

In recent discussions, ECB policymakers have adopted a slightly more hawkish tone. On Wednesday, ECB President Christine Lagarde suggested that policy adjustments might be necessary to address what she described as a 'large though not-too-persistent' inflation overshoot. This comes as memories of the 2022 inflation spike following Russia's invasion of Ukraine remain fresh.

While the majority of economists, 38 out of 60, still expect the deposit rate to stay at 2% this year, this stance has weakened slightly compared to market expectations. Carsten Brzeski from ING noted that while the current outlook sees the energy price shock as temporary, persistent issues could prompt rate hikes later in the year. Inflation projections have been adjusted recently, reflecting the anticipated prolonged impact on economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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