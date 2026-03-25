Left Menu

Chile's Economy: A Revised Growth and Inflation Outlook

Chile's central bank revised its GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 1.5%-2.5%, down from 2%-3%. The bank also adjusted its 2026 inflation forecast upward to 3.6%, citing rising global fuel prices. Inflation is expected to hit the 3% target by Q2 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:46 IST
Chile's Economy: A Revised Growth and Inflation Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's central bank has revised its economic outlook for the year, predicting a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 1.5% and 2.5%. This marks a decrease from its earlier forecast of 2% to 3% growth.

The financial institution has adjusted its projections for inflation in 2026, raising it to 3.6%, up from the previous prediction of 2.9%. This revision is attributed to mounting pressures from rising global fuel prices, said the bank.

The bank also noted in its latest report that it anticipates inflation to align with its 3% target by the second quarter of 2027, reflecting a gradual path towards economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026