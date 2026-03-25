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Global Strategies to Combat Rising Energy Costs Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions

Countries across the globe are implementing diverse strategies to protect consumers from the effects of skyrocketing energy prices, resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Measures range from fuel subsidies and export restrictions to increased production of alternative energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:18 IST
Global Strategies to Combat Rising Energy Costs Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions
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In response to escalating energy costs sparked by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, countries worldwide are mobilizing strategies to protect consumers. Governments have introduced measures such as export controls, subsidies, and increased energy production to mitigate the impact.

India, for instance, is focusing on ensuring fuel availability domestically, limiting exports, and maximizing LPG production. Meanwhile, South Korea is boosting its use of nuclear power and coal-fired plants, alongside preparing energy vouchers for vulnerable households.

In Europe, measures like electricity tax reductions and support for the agricultural sector are underway. Similarly, countries like Greece and Slovenia are providing subsidies and limiting fuel sales. These actions reflect global efforts to stabilize markets amidst turbulent energy prices.

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