Global Strategies to Combat Rising Energy Costs Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions

In response to escalating energy costs sparked by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, countries worldwide are mobilizing strategies to protect consumers. Governments have introduced measures such as export controls, subsidies, and increased energy production to mitigate the impact.

India, for instance, is focusing on ensuring fuel availability domestically, limiting exports, and maximizing LPG production. Meanwhile, South Korea is boosting its use of nuclear power and coal-fired plants, alongside preparing energy vouchers for vulnerable households.

In Europe, measures like electricity tax reductions and support for the agricultural sector are underway. Similarly, countries like Greece and Slovenia are providing subsidies and limiting fuel sales. These actions reflect global efforts to stabilize markets amidst turbulent energy prices.