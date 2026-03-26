Power Struggles: Odesa Reels from Overnight Energy Assaults
Russian attacks targeted four energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing significant power outages. Energy provider DTEK reported the extensive damage, mentioning lengthy repair times. Despite their efforts, power was restored to 31,500 families, but 33,400 residents remained without power as of Thursday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST
Russian attacks overnight targeted four crucial energy facilities in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, resulting in widespread power outages, according to energy company DTEK.
The company conveyed through the Telegram messaging app that the damage is considerable, and repairs are expected to take substantial time to complete.
Although energy workers have managed to restore electricity to 31,500 families in the region, an additional 33,400 residents still face power outages as of Thursday, they reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)