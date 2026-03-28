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USS Gerald R. Ford Docks in Croatia Amidst Repairs

The USS Gerald R. Ford, a U.S. aircraft carrier involved in U.S.-Israeli operations, docked in Croatia for repairs after a fire incident. The carrier, the world's largest, faced plumbing issues during its nine-month deployment. Croatia, a NATO ally, welcomed the visit to reinforce ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Split | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:36 IST
USS Gerald R. Ford Docks in Croatia Amidst Repairs
Gerald R. Ford
  • Country:
  • Croatia

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the latest and largest U.S. aircraft carrier, docked in Croatia's Adriatic port of Split for essential repairs following a recent onboard fire incident. Initially engaged in operations against Iran, the carrier had to redirect from the Red Sea after a non-combat fire erupted in its main laundry room on March 12, injuring three sailors and affecting dozens of other crew members due to smoke inhalation.

The fire significantly impacted the warship's operations, leaving nearly 100 sleeping berths unusable. Having been operational for nine months, the USS Gerald R. Ford previously took part in operations against Venezuela in the Caribbean before arriving in the Middle East. The vessel has also faced persistent plumbing issues affecting hundreds of onboard toilets during its mission.

Upon its approved arrival in Croatia earlier this week—sanctioned by Croatia's government, a NATO ally—the carrier was set to host local officials to underscore the resilient alliance between the United States and Croatia. Accommodating more than 5,000 sailors, the USS Gerald R. Ford is equipped with over 75 military aircraft, including the advanced F-18 Super Hornets, and features a state-of-the-art radar system for air traffic control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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