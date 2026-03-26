Nehru Zoological Park Welcomes Majestic Mandrills

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has expanded its collection with the addition of Mandrills, acquired through an animal exchange program with the Jamshedpur Zoo. In return, Hyderabad's zoo provided a pair of African lions. This strategic move aims to enhance biodiversity and public interest.

The Mandrills, after undergoing a mandated 45-day quarantine period, were introduced to the public in a ceremony attended by Vinay Kumar, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana. On Thursday, two male siblings, aged 23 months, were released into their new habitat at the Primate Park.

Vinay Kumar praised the Nehru Zoological Park's commendable success in wildlife conservation and breeding of both indigenous and exotic species. He emphasized the zoo's dedication to increasing its animal population, expecting the new attraction to draw more visitors, especially during the summer.

The event was also attended by Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Director of Zoo Parks, Telangana, and J. Vasantha, IFS, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, along with other zoo staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)