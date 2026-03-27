The United Kingdom's recent plans to detain Russian vessels have been labeled as hostile by Moscow, which warns of repercussions, including legal and 'asymmetric' responses. This statement, quoted by the TASS news agency, signals an escalation in brewing geopolitical tensions.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has authorized the military to board and detain Russian ships in British waters. The move, part of an effort to disrupt a network enabling Russia to circumvent Western oil sanctions, has heightened diplomatic strains. Moscow's declaration denounced the action as another hostile step directed at Russia.

The Russian response underscores potential international trade disruptions and increased insecurity in British waters, with vessels facing possible seizure. As the conflict stretches into its fourth year, other European countries have intensified efforts to dismantle Russia's so-called shadow fleet used in its ongoing war effort against Ukraine.