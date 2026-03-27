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Panera Bread Faces Lawsuit Over Meat Product Claims

A nonprofit organization, Food Animal Concerns Trust, has sued Panera Bread, alleging misleading marketing regarding meat product sourcing. The lawsuit, influenced by Reuters' investigation, claims Panera softened ingredient standards to cut costs, impacting its humane and antibiotic-free promises. The company, set for an IPO, defends its animal welfare commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:48 IST
Panera Bread Faces Lawsuit Over Meat Product Claims

A food safety and animal welfare nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against Panera Bread, accusing the company of misleading consumers about the sourcing of its meat products. The suit was initiated last week by Food Animal Concerns Trust and is based on Reuters' reporting.

The legal filing, made on March 20 in a Washington D.C. court, alleges that Panera Bread relaxed its ingredient standards to save an estimated $21 million ahead of a planned IPO. This move purportedly contradicts the company's previous commitments to antibiotic-free and humane sourcing policies.

In response, Panera's chief corporate affairs officer, Brooke Buchanan, emphasized the company's dedication to animal welfare in a public statement. Meanwhile, the fast-casual chain, owned by JAB Holdings since 2017, continues its trajectory towards going public, although it remains privately held for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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