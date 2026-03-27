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Bank of Mexico's Surprise Rate Cut: A Closer Look

The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, in a split decision by its governing board. Analysts were divided on the decision, weighing the risks of inflation against economic growth. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East added to the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:45 IST
Bank of Mexico's Surprise Rate Cut: A Closer Look
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The Bank of Mexico made the unexpected decision to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%. The move was made during the central bank's board meeting, with the decision passing after a 3-2 vote.

Governor Victoria Rodriguez, along with Deputy Governors Omar Mejia and Gabriel Cuadra, voted in favor of reducing the rate, while Deputy Governors Jonathan Heath and Galia Borja opted to pause any changes.

Ahead of the announcement, analysts surveyed by Reuters were divided. Some supported holding the rates steady due to increasing inflation risks, especially considering the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while others argued for a rate cut to boost growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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