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Prem Rugby's Bold Expansion: New Salary Floor to Elevate Standards

England's Prem Rugby League introduces a salary floor of 5.4 million pounds to enhance standards, aiming for a closed competition model. By 2040, the league hopes to expand to 20 teams, subject to geographic and financial considerations. Key growth plans include franchise applications and potential for neutral playoff venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:18 IST
Prem Rugby's Bold Expansion: New Salary Floor to Elevate Standards

England's Premier Rugby clubs are set to face a new 'salary floor' minimum spend of 5.4 million pounds starting next season, a strategic move to elevate standards in a restructured, franchise-based competition.

The league, which currently consists of 10 clubs, aims to expand its membership to 12 over the next two years, focusing on geographic presence and stringent financial criteria. According to Prem CEO Simon Massie-Taylor, the long-term goal is to have 20 clubs by 2040, contingent upon player availability and resources.

While the current salary cap remains at 6.4 million pounds, extendable to 7.8 million with credits, clubs not meeting the minimum expenses will face fines. Newcastle, now under Red Bull ownership, and Bath, co-owned by industrialist James Dyson, appear well-equipped financially to meet these challenges. Expansion could see two clubs added by the 2029-30 season, either from existing Championship teams or new franchises. A new playoff structure featuring neutral venues for semi-finals is also under consideration to enhance the 'big-game' concept, targeting 10 major matches by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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