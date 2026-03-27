Ukraine Intensifies Long-Range Strikes Amid Shifts in Global Oil Sanctions
Ukraine leverages long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure to maintain pressure amid eased international oil sanctions. Zelenskiy emphasizes the need to keep pressuring Russia, while Western allies criticize the US's sanction adjustments. Recent Ukrainian attacks have significantly disrupted Russian oil exports, impacting global energy markets.
Ukraine has intensified long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure to maintain pressure amidst shifts in global oil sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated. This move comes as Washington granted a temporary waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil, hoping to stabilize energy markets affected by the recent Middle Eastern conflict.
European allies criticized this U.S. decision, eager to exert pressure on Russia to end its prolonged war. Zelenskiy highlighted a change in international sanctions policy, stating, 'The pressure on Russia in the world is decreasing.' The Ukrainian president asserted that ongoing attacks on Russian facilities are vital to sustaining pressure on Moscow.
Recent Ukrainian drone strikes at Russian Baltic ports have severely disrupted crude oil loadings. Reports indicate that Ukrainian attacks have halted 40% of Russia's oil export capacity. While Russia scrambles to redirect exports, the disruptions significantly affect Moscow's government revenues amidst soaring global oil prices.
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