Left Menu

Ukraine Intensifies Long-Range Strikes Amid Shifts in Global Oil Sanctions

Ukraine leverages long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure to maintain pressure amid eased international oil sanctions. Zelenskiy emphasizes the need to keep pressuring Russia, while Western allies criticize the US's sanction adjustments. Recent Ukrainian attacks have significantly disrupted Russian oil exports, impacting global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:17 IST
Ukraine Intensifies Long-Range Strikes Amid Shifts in Global Oil Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has intensified long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure to maintain pressure amidst shifts in global oil sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated. This move comes as Washington granted a temporary waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil, hoping to stabilize energy markets affected by the recent Middle Eastern conflict.

European allies criticized this U.S. decision, eager to exert pressure on Russia to end its prolonged war. Zelenskiy highlighted a change in international sanctions policy, stating, 'The pressure on Russia in the world is decreasing.' The Ukrainian president asserted that ongoing attacks on Russian facilities are vital to sustaining pressure on Moscow.

Recent Ukrainian drone strikes at Russian Baltic ports have severely disrupted crude oil loadings. Reports indicate that Ukrainian attacks have halted 40% of Russia's oil export capacity. While Russia scrambles to redirect exports, the disruptions significantly affect Moscow's government revenues amidst soaring global oil prices.

TRENDING

1
Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

 Global
2
Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocked

Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocke...

 Global
3
Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

 Global
4
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Investigations

Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Inves...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026