High Stakes and Power Plays: Trump's Deadline for Iran Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline to April 6 for Iran to reach a peace agreement, warning of potential attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure.

This development follows a month-long conflict exacerbating regional instability, skyrocketing energy prices, and impacting the global economy amidst rising inflation fears.

Although President Trump claims negotiations are progressing, Tehran has dismissed U.S. proposals, viewing them as biased in favor of American and Israeli interests, adding further challenges to diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)