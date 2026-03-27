High Stakes and Power Plays: Trump's Deadline for Iran Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump extended the deadline to April 6 for Iran to make a deal. The ongoing conflict has escalated tensions, disrupting global energy supplies and causing economic strain. Despite diplomatic efforts, Tehran views the U.S. demands as unfair, resisting compliance with American and Israeli proposals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:09 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline to April 6 for Iran to reach a peace agreement, warning of potential attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure.
This development follows a month-long conflict exacerbating regional instability, skyrocketing energy prices, and impacting the global economy amidst rising inflation fears.
Although President Trump claims negotiations are progressing, Tehran has dismissed U.S. proposals, viewing them as biased in favor of American and Israeli interests, adding further challenges to diplomatic resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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