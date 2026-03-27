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Putin Appeals to Oligarchs for Budget Boost Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on oligarchs to contribute to the national budget to stabilize finances amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion, reports indicate. Meeting with top business leaders, Putin discussed the need to fund military efforts. Billionaire Suleiman Kerimov pledged to donate a significant sum to the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:58 IST
Putin Appeals to Oligarchs for Budget Boost Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
Vladimir Putin

Amidst ongoing financial strain spurred by the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned to the country's oligarchs for economic support. According to reports by The Bell, Putin urged top businessmen to contribute to the national budget to bolster military operations in a discreet gathering on Thursday.

Both The Bell and The Financial Times reported discussions focused on military funding. These reports underscore Russia's resolve to continue its efforts in the eastern Donbas region. Notably, billionaire Suleiman Kerimov suggested a significant donation towards these goals, reflecting the urgency of the situation.

Despite these pledges, Russia grapples with decreased energy revenues and economic stagnation, threatening its fiscal stability. Unverified claims also hint at possible budget cuts. As the international community watches closely, Russia's financial and strategic maneuvers remain pivotal amidst the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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