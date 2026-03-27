TMC-M Announces Candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

In a significant political move, former Union Minister GK Vasan declared the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar)'s candidates for five key constituencies in the AIADMK-led NDA for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The announcement was made at an auspicious time, reflecting the party's traditional sentiments.

The candidates will campaign under the BJP's iconic Lotus symbol for the April 23 elections. Vasan detailed the lineup at a press briefing, highlighting senior figures like VM Karthikeyan for Ranipet and M Yuvaraja for Erode West.

Vasan emphasized the strengthened position of the AIADMK-led alliance, confidently labeling it a ''victorious alliance''. He expressed optimism about the public's support, signaling a favorable outcome for the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)