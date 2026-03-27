Shake-Up in Myanmar's Military Leadership Ahead of Parliament Session

Myanmar's military leadership is bracing for a significant reshuffle following the annual armed forces parade, as reported by state media. This public announcement of leadership transition is a rare move by the secretive institution that has long dominated the nation.

As Myanmar's newly-convened parliament prepares to meet and choose a new president, the change comes at a critical juncture, with military chief Min Aung Hlaing eyeing the role. Deputy chief Soe Win confirmed leadership shifts during a meeting with retired officers.

The reshuffle continues amid political instability, with a recent election criticized as fraudulent and ongoing civil unrest following the 2021 coup. Analyst Htin Kyaw Aye notes the unusual nature of the disclosure, hinting at potential anxiety over leadership transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)